Gerald "Jerry" Patrick AldridgeMay 16, 1950- March 21,2020You can always tell where a special soul has been by the tears and smiles left behind. Gerald "Jerry" Patrick Aldridge was that special soul.Jerry passed away March 21, 2020 with his devoted wife Mary by his side. He was 69 years old.Jerry was born on May 16, 1950 in Pittsburg, CA to his loving parents June and Bert Aldridge. He was the youngest of 3 children who spent their childhood in the hills of Walnut Creek, CA. He attended Del Valle High School where he excelled at football and baseball. During his senior year, he was named First Team , All-League most valuable lineman, and co-captain of the 400 club. After high school, Jerry briefly attended Diablo Valley College before moving with his family to an almond ranch in Modesto CA. He worked for a short time at Standard Oil before joining Howard Training Center. His love of helping others drew him to this "work". Here at Howard Training Center, he was a mentor and coach to special needs adults. He coached hockey and the Special Olympics team his brother was a member of. He also spent many nights at McHenry Bowl, where he sponsored and coached the bowling team. He truly loved his job at Howard training Center and advocating for the rights of his special needs friends.On a warm, valley summer night, fate brought a beautiful young woman and her sister to the almond ranch in Modesto to inquire about a convertible green Spider Fiat Jerry was selling. After a quick test drive and a few negotiations, the deal was sealed. Little did they know at the time, this would be the start of their forever. Jerry and Mary were married 4 years later at Carmel Highlands in Carmel, CA on July 9, 1978. Soon there after they welcomed their daughter, Melissa and 14 months later, son, Robin. Having a family was Jerry's new purpose and they made the decision to move to Oakdale, CA. Here, Jerry owned a convenience store on the main street of town, Oak Tree Mini Mart. Oak Tree served as another location where Jerry could mentor and serve people. He enjoyed quietly teaching his young adult employees the value of hard work, honesty and how to keep a meticulously clean store.Though Jerry is no longer here physically, his legacy lives on in the family he adored. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 41 years , Mary Aldridge. His daughter, Melissa Couvillion and son, Robin Aldridge. Their spouses Mark and Liz, 5 Grandchildren, Mia and Lucas Aldridge and Amelia, Samantha and James Couvillion. His sister Suzi Smither and her husband Richard, sister-in-law Louise Filighera and husband John. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, both here in the U.S. and in Ireland.He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Bert Aldridge, brother Rob Aldridge and several special black labs that held a special place in his heart. Jerry was a gentle man who couldn't hurt a fly or smash a spider. The simple and pure nature of his presence and love is what we all will miss.Our family would also like to acknowledge and give a special thank you to Dr. Edward Chock and staff for the wonderful care they provided over the years.Please join us as we gather to celebrate the life of Jerry Aldridge on July 24 from 11-2 at 963 Shepard Court, Suite B, Oakdale CA. Masks encouraged.