Dr. Gerald W. Peterson
April 12, 1928 - May 18, 2019
Gerald (Gerry) Wesley Peterson was born on April 12, 1928, in Belgrade, MN, to Wesley and Marie Peterson. Gerry's childhood in the small town was spent with his large extended family, and he especially enjoyed time helping on his grandparents' farm. At age 16 he worked with adult crews in the harvest fields of Minnesota and South Dakota. He played basketball for Belgrade High School, graduating in 1946.
In 1953, Gerry graduated from the University of Minnesota as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, where he served as the College of Veterinary Medicine's first alumni president. He grew a thriving practice for large and small animals.
Gerry married LaVonne Anderson in 1951, and they had four children. In 1966 the family moved to the Oakdale/Modesto area where Gerry used his DVM skills in the poultry industry. He and LaVonne were active members of Emanuel Lutheran Church and later at Modesto Covenant Church. They both enjoyed entertaining in their home, bridge games, and traveling with friends. He was a member and president of Sunrise Rotary Club and was instrumental in the playground and construction project at Graceada Park.
In 2003, Gerry and LaVonne moved to Pismo Beach where they were members of Grace Bible Church in Arroyo Grande. Family and friends were aways welcome, and Thanksgiving celebrations were legendary. Gerry returned to Stanislaus County in 2017, making his home at Samaritan Village in Hughson.
Gerry was preceded in death by his wife LaVonne (2005) and son Charles (2016). His is survived by his brother Stan Peterson (Elaine) of Plymouth, MN, his daughter Ronna Rutishauser (Bob), his son Daniel Peterson (Athena), daughter Anne Harris (Jerry), and daughter-in-law Susan Peterson. He has 11 grandchildren,19 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 12:00 noon at Shelter Cove Community Church in the Event Center located at 4242 Coffee Road in Modesto.
Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or to his nephew Alan Anderstrom's ministry: "Global Leadership Training" New Life Church of Woodbury, 6758 Bailey Road, Woodbury MN 55129.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 22, 2019