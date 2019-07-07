Gerald Monroe Streeter
Sep 19,1931 – Jul 5, 2019
Gerald Monroe Streeter was born on September 19, 1931 in Modesto, CA to loving parents Claude and Mattie Streeter. He was a resident of Modesto until his passing at 87 years old. Jerry was a beloved teacher and coach at both Thomas Downey High School and Modesto Junior College. He loved teaching and coaching, but in his spare time Jerry was also an avid golfer at Spring Creek Country Club.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steve Streeter, his grandson Adam Brown, his brothers; Wayne, LeRoy, and Elton "Bud" Streeter, his sisters, Norma Shultz and Peggy Laughlin, and his second wife Beverly. He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Jeanne LaCoste Streeter, his children; Debi (Thad) Brown, Denise Streeter, Doug (Michelle) Streeter, and daughter-in-law Tammy Streeter, his stepchildren; Dave, Bruce, Matt, and Vince Vella, Debbie Tabler, and Randy LaCoste, his grandchildren; Matt (Candice) Brown, Aaron (Kim) Brown, Callie (Joshua) Mathis, Kimber (Jason) Morgan, Jade Gray, Javy Gray, Eddie (Tia) Streeter, Paul (Allison) Streeter, Kelly (Tim) Gilbert, and Tyler Streeter, as well as 25 great grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his sisters, Erma (Tiny) Hosmer and Fern Ingwerson, brothers, Vern (Delayne) Streeter and Glen (Debbie) Streeter, and his first wife Carol Streeter.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Streeter family. A Celebration of Life will take place September 21, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at the Masonic Lodge, 800 Rose Ave, Modesto, CA. Jerry will be laid to rest privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the MJC baseball team at 435 College Ave, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019