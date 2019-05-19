Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 (209)-892-6112 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson 450 W Las Palmas Ave. Patterson , CA 95363 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Patterson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Oct 31, 1938 - May 13, 2019

Gerald Wayne Breasher, 80 of Patterson passed away Monday, May 13th at his residence.

Mr. Breasher was born in Patterson and was a life-long resident. He owned and operated Bennett Hardware in Patterson for decades. Gerry was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was Captain of the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department (retired) and he sat on the City of Patterson Planning Commission, Patterson City Council and was a member of the Westside Car Club. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Breasher is survived by his son, Jeff (Holly) Breasher; daughters, Donna Christiansen and Lisa Breasher; brother, Phillip Breasher; sister, Janice Dennis all of Patterson; grandchildren, Andrew Breasher, Saleen DeMasi, Alex Breasher, Rebecca Breasher and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Breasher in 2005.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 22nd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, May 23rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.

Donations may be made to Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, 344 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, CA 95363 or .

