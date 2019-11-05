|
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Geraldene Holden McKinzie
March 21, 1931 ~ November 1, 2019
Geraldene Holden McKinzie, 88, of Modesto, California, our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Ogden, Utah, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lamesa, Texas on March 21, 1931 to James Jackson and Ida Lou Barton Holden, she was the third of six children.
She was baptized at the age of 13 in Welch, Texas, before moving with her family to Modesto. In 1962, she married Bruce McKinzie, and they moved to a ranch south of town in 1977. Geraldene worked hard as a homemaker and the matriarch of her farming family until 2018, when, for health reasons, she relocated to Utah and remained in the loving care of her daughter, Claudia, until her passing.
With a strong Christian faith, Geraldene was a faithful member of Modesto Covenant Church and participant at Mitchell Community Church, in her later years. In addition to being devoted to her family, Geraldene loved painting, gardening, reading, and feeding the birds and bunnies in her yard.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce, and siblings, Mancil, Modena, and Wayne; daughters, Claudia (Daniel) Cook and Sandra (Mike) McGovney, and step-daughter, Linda McKinzie; 7 grandchildren, (David, Matthew, Michael, Amanda, Aaron, Christina, and Catherine); 8 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the care of Visiting Angels, especially Toni, and the Hospice team at Brio for their compassionate care. Geraldene's family takes comfort in the knowledge that she is reunited with her parents and sisters, Maxine and Merlene, and enjoying the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who makes everything new.
Arrangements in care of Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary and Franklin & Downs in Modesto. A celebration of her life will be held at Modesto Covenant Church on Tuesday, November 12 at 10am, followed by a graveside prayer at Pioneer Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 5, 2019
