Geraldine L. Anaforian

January 9, 1931-August 9, 2018

Geraldine "Gerry" Anaforian, died the 9th of August 2019 surrounded by her loved ones in Modesto, CA. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park alongside her beloved husband Ralph Anaforian (deceased)

Gerry was born on January 9, 1931 in St.Louis, Illinois to Gerald and Lucille MulKay. She moved to California in the late 1930's with her family and settled in Woodland, CA. While working at the telephone company Gerry met the love of her life Ralph and the two were married in 1954. They were married for 40 years and raised three beautiful daughters Julie, Holly and Lori in the town of Modesto, CA. Gerry is survived by her three daughters and four grandchildren Kelly, Ryan, Nick and Sean. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a legacy of love and memories filled with hugs, laughter, waffles, cookies and chicken and dumplings.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2019

