Geraldine Ann Gilleran
Jul 31, 1933 - Feb 12, 2020
Geraldine Ann Gilleran passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on July 31, 1933, to loving parents Russell and Edna Sutton, in Kent, WA. Geraldine married Ed Gilleran, and spent 30 years together. She spent her professional career as an Escrow Officer, and in her spare time enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, and reading.
Geraldine is survived by her children; Kathy McHenry of Santa Rosa and Jeanette Steineberg of Railroad Flat, her grandchildren; Dawn, Dustin, Brett, Jeremy, Amanda, and Donna, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Edna Sutton, her daughters; Michelle Lamont, and Debbie Zumwalt, and her siblings; Edith, Frances, Lois, Virginia, and Alice.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 19, 2020