Geraldine Hekman
November 12, 2020
Ripon, California - Geraldine Ann (Van Andel) Hekman went to be with her Lord and Savior at 83 years of age, surrounded by her loving family.
Geri was born in Modesto, California to Mike and Stena Van Andel. She started her life as a baby in a cardboard box as her mother helped her dad with their small dairy on River Road in Ripon. She grew up on her parents Dale Road farm and attended Ripon Christian School through 12th grade. After high school she worked for 7 years as a medical assistant until her marriage. She was a popular and very pretty girl with a beautiful smile.
Geri married Bruce Hekman on April Fools Day 1960 and they enjoyed 60 years of life together until her passing. She and Bruce were blessed with 4 children. Greg (Jeanette) Hekman, Brent (Sandra) Hekman, Jana (Dan) Tanis and Laurie (Chris) Van Groningen of Ripon, 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren plus 1 on the way. She is survived by those listed above, her husband Bruce of 60 years, sister Anita Hasper of Michigan and brother Michael Van Andel of Modesto. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Stena Van Andel, brothers-in-law Gary Hasper, Sid Hekman and sister-in-law Meg Helgerson.
Geri played the organ for 63 years at various local churches until recently. She volunteered at Ripon Interfaith Ministries as coordinator for 35 years and as a busy homemaker, wife and mother she still found time delivering Meals on Wheels and helping anyone else who needed a hand. She worked with arts and crafts at the senior center and her home is filled with ceramics and paintings. Geri was a world class seamstress and nothing new was purchased if it could be repaired. We wore our patches proudly. She loved her Lord dearly and served Him by serving others. "Even as you have done it to the least of these, you have done it unto Me." She loved her tennis and her tennis group whether on the court or at the coffee shop with the weekly gossip session.
Bruce and Geri were not world travelers, one cruise was enough. There were many short trips of 3-10 days and plans were mostly to not have any plans at all.
Now this wonderful wife, mother and grandmother sits at the feet of Jesus worry and pain free. Praise the Lord.
Visitation will be held at Deegan's Ripon Memorial Chapel from 4-7pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held privately for family only at Almond Valley Christian Reformed Church, at 11:00 am Friday, November 20, 2020. To view her service livestream please visit the link: https://www.almondvalley.org/media-services.html
In lieu of flowers the family requests remembrances be sent to Interfaith Ministries, Almond Valley CRC Tuition Relief, or your favorite charities.