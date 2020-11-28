Geraldine Leigh Caviness

February 6, 1945 - November 18, 2020

Modesto, California - Geraldine Leigh Caviness passed away in her sleep the morning of Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Gerry was born in Modesto on February 6, 1945 to John and Maxine Ellis. She grew up attending Enslen Elementary and graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1962. On New Year's Eve, December 31, 1963, she married the love of her life, Peter Kjer Caviness. Upon Peter's graduation from Cal Poly, Pomona, Peter, Gerry, and baby-daughter Kari returned to Modesto in 1965. A few years after returning to Modesto, a second daughter, Laurie, was born in 1970. And, just two years later, a third daughter, Nicole was welcomed into the family.

Gerry was employed at Stanislaus County Social Services where she remained for 38 years. While raising three girls, working full-time, she also attended CSU Stanislaus earning her Bachelors and Masters degrees in Business Administration. Her passion, drive, and budget-minded focus positioned her to become Assistant Director over STANWorks, a division over Calfresh, Temporary Aid for Needy Families (TANF), Medi-Cal and other public benefits, where she led 1,000 employees with strength, wisdom, and effectiveness. She was instrumental in establishing the Turlock office to better serve residents in that area. Establishing the Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute which teaches low income people the skills necessary to become a chef and the business of running a restaurant, was yet another county program she was instrumental in establishing. In 2003 she retired as Interim Director, Community Services Agency, Stanislaus County. A consistent advocate for those without a voice in her community, Gerry extended her reach by serving on various boards whose focus was on family, health, and literacy. She believed that literacy would help move people from welfare to employment and advocated for those in our community to provide resources to reach educational goals. Gerry was an active member of The Order of Eastern Star. She joined the Oakdale Chapter #226 on March 20, 1979 and received a Service Award in 1997. She joined the Escallonia Chapter #447 in July 2002. Gerry served in many capacities, including Worthy Matron.

After the devastating loss of her beloved Peter, Gerry and friends began traveling the world, from Alaskan and European cruises to the beaches of Hawaii, shopping and sight-seeing in the American southwest and the museums and cafes of Paris. But her most memorable trip was a cruise from Montreal to Boston with her three daughters and their families.

Gerry was preceded in death by her father, John Ellis, her step-father, Harold Cook, and her mother, Maxine Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Peter, and their middle daughter, Laurie. She is survived by her daughters Kari Paulsen (Mark) and Nicole Caviness and son-in-law Paul Archibeque, along with her four grandchildren, Spencer and Kjera Schack, Austin and Garrett Archibeque. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Jon Caviness, nephews, Robert and Patrick Caviness and step-sister Deni Alvernaz. There is no one quite like Gerry. She was sharp and quick-witted, generous, devoted, and nurturing. She loved to cook and entertain. You never left her home hungry. She loved her girls. She cherished her grandchildren who could do no wrong. Dear mother, you will forever be in our hearts, forever on our mind, forever in our memories. You were our rock and our strength. We love you, Mom!

Due to Covid restrictions and our desire for the safety of others, there will not be a viewing or memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Community Housing and Shelter Services (CHSS), a non-profit that provides housing and related services to families in need for which Gerry has been an active board member since 2010; Literacy Quest, Stanislaus Literacy Center which provides tutoring to help those improve their own lives through reading and education; and, The Children's Tumor Foundation which works to find a cure and end NF. "When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me,'" Erma Bombeck





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store