Gerardo Licea
1976 - 2020
Gerardo Licea, a farmer and resident of Turlock, California, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2020 at the age of 44 years old.

Gerardo is survived by his father Alvaro Licea and mother Hermelinda Guevarra; his spouse of 14 years Lizzeth Licea; daughters Monsterrat Analice Licea, Gimena Lizzeth Licea, and Fatima Judith Licea; sister Andriana Licea; nephew Alvaro Licea-Parra and niece Viviana Alexandria Licea-Jimenez.

Gerardo was born in Los Angeles, California on April 29, 1976. He graduated from Turlock High School and attended Modesto Junior College. He married his wife of 14 years on September 16, 2006. On March 29, 2007; April 2, 2008, and November 20, 2011, respectively, he welcomed his three beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of his life.

Gerardo was a devoted "girl" dad. He very much enjoyed being a family man. He loved helping his daughters and nephew with their 4H activities. He loved being on the ranch along side of his father farming almonds and sweet potatoes. Gerardo had a passion for animals, he enjoyed afternoon horseback riding with his daughters, niece, and nephew. He had enough patience to teach his children and nephew how to ride well and how to make his Andalusian horses dance.

In the words of his family, he was a "die-hard" Dodgers fan. He created many great memories attending Dodgers games with his friends and family. Gerardo also enjoyed dancing with his daughters Gimena, Montserrat and Fatima. Gerardo is also remembered for being a comedian and would always make everyone laugh, and would like to play pranks on everyone. Gerardo will be greatly missed as he was the best dad any little girl can ask for and the best uncle to Viviana and Alvaro.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakewoodHughson.com for the Licea family.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
