German Jimenez Vazquez
Mar 10, 1943 - Nov 7, 2019
Germán, 76, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7th. He was born in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico, the youngest of thirteen children to Margarita Vazquez Navarro and Pablo Jimenez Soto. Germán married the girl next door and the love of his life, Concepción Reynalda Chavez Escobedo in 1972. Resolved to provide a better future for their family, they immigrated to Modesto, California and proudly worked at 'la canería' Tri-Valley Growers for over 35 years.
He had a warm smile, was a gifted craftsman and bricklayer, had words of wisdom for every occasion, and touched the hearts of all who knew him. Germán was a devoted husband and father who taught his children the value of hard work, life lessons from their sacrifices as immigrants to America, and family wisdom from his upbringing in Mexico. Together with his wife Concha, they instilled in their children the beauty and power of education. They raised three children, Germán, Rosa Maria, and Margarita all of whom went to college and graduated from the University of California—Berkeley, UCLA, and Davis, respectively. Germán joins his belated wife Concha in their eternal home in heaven. Germán is survived by his son Germán Jr., daughters Rosa Maria and Margarita, and brother Francisco (Pancho) Jiménez, 98 years old. A Viewing & Rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, November 14th at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street; a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am; and, Committal Services will conclude at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 13, 2019