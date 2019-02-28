In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrud Anderson. View Sign

Gertrud T. Anderson

5/10/1933-2/23/2019

Gertrud "Trudy" Anderson passed away at her home after a short illness on Febuary 23, 2019. Trudy was a native of Germany and moved to Washington State in 1955. She married her husband of 45 years, Francis Anderson, in 1973 and moved to Modesto, CA. She worked along side her husband as a bookkeeper at their business, Frank's Electric Motor Service, until retirement. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, needlework, camping and trips to the casino. She was active in several organizations including the Independent Order of Foresters, Red Hat Society and German Club. She is survied by her husband Francis Anderson of Modesto; brother Friedrich Schroder of Germany; stepchildren Rhonda Bryan, Ron Anderson, Rodney Anderson of Modesto, Robert Anderson of Hawaii, Theo Hermann of Washington State; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA 95326. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto, CA 95354.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 28, 2019

