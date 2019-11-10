Gertrude "Trudy" Kamps
Jan 27, 1929 - Nov 5, 2019
Gertrude "Trudy" Kamps went home with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2019 in Ripon, CA at the age of 90 years old. Trudy was born on January 27, 1929 in Ripon to parents, Henry and Edna Kamps and has been a long-time resident of Modesto.
Trudy grew up in Ripon and then attended Calvin College in Michigan. After leaving there, she obtained her Master's degree from the University of Michigan. After graduation, Trudy worked as a social worker at Bethany Christian Services. Soon after, she moved to Modesto where she was employed as a guidance counselor at La Loma Jr. High School. She later took a position as Dean of Girls at Modesto High School, she taught special education and then ended her career as a guidance counselor for many years until her retirement.
Trudy was a world traveler. She loved her annual trip to Hawaii every January for a month with her best friends, and camping with family and friends in her motor home. She also enjoyed golfing and was an active member at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club. Trudy was a devout Christian who put her faith in Jesus Christ above all else.
Trudy leaves behind her sisters, Edna Paauw and Adeline Schaapman, both of Ripon and Nell Stuit of Citrus Heights along with many nieces and nephews.
Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Kamps family. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. Donations in Trudy's memory may be made to Modesto Gospel Mission; 1400 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95354 or www.modestogospelmission.org/donate or a .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019