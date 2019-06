Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Vander Veen. View Sign Service Information First Christian Reformed Chr 2620 College Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Memorial service 11:00 AM Modesto Christian Reformed Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Vander Veen

December 6, 1919 - May 31, 2019

Gertrude Vander Veen passed away peacefully at Bethany Home in Ripon, on May 31, 2019. She was born in The Netherlands and immigrated to the USA in 1953 with her husband and three children. Another son was born in 1957.

She lived in Modesto until 2001, then moved to Ripon to Bethany Home Sunset Apartments. Her husband, Norman Vander Veen, passed away in 2012. They traveled frequently to different parts of the world.

She loved to knit and crochet. This handiwork was cherished, displayed and used by her family.

Gertrude loved her family, Hank (Nelleke) Vander Veen, Margaret (Leo) Van Vliet, Bert (Nancy) Vander Veen, Harold (Vicki) Vander Veen, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great and great- great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear sister-in-law Rinske Wijma, who lives in The Netherlands.

A memorial service will be held at the Modesto Christian Reformed Church, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Remembrances can be sent to Bethany Home and Modesto Christian Reformed Church.

www.cvobituaries.com



Gertrude Vander VeenDecember 6, 1919 - May 31, 2019Gertrude Vander Veen passed away peacefully at Bethany Home in Ripon, on May 31, 2019. She was born in The Netherlands and immigrated to the USA in 1953 with her husband and three children. Another son was born in 1957.She lived in Modesto until 2001, then moved to Ripon to Bethany Home Sunset Apartments. Her husband, Norman Vander Veen, passed away in 2012. They traveled frequently to different parts of the world.She loved to knit and crochet. This handiwork was cherished, displayed and used by her family.Gertrude loved her family, Hank (Nelleke) Vander Veen, Margaret (Leo) Van Vliet, Bert (Nancy) Vander Veen, Harold (Vicki) Vander Veen, 10 grandchildren, and numerous great and great- great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear sister-in-law Rinske Wijma, who lives in The Netherlands.A memorial service will be held at the Modesto Christian Reformed Church, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.Remembrances can be sent to Bethany Home and Modesto Christian Reformed Church. Published in the Modesto Bee from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close