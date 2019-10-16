Geneva Alice Rouse
May 1923 ~ October 2019
Geneva Rouse, 96 of Delhi, CA, passed away peacefully in Merced. She was born in Oklahoma to Harvey and Osie Cochran in 1923.
Geneva is survived by her son John Rouse, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband and three children.
Visitation will be at Allen Mortuary on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9am-11am. Graveside Service will be at Lakewood Memorial Park the same day at 12:00pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 16, 2019