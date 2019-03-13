Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Borges. View Sign

Gilbert Joseph Borges

Oct 21, 1932 - Mar 7, 2019

Gilbert Joseph Borges of Turlock, CA, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 86.

Gilbert was born on October 21, 1932 in Snelling, CA to Anna and Joseph Borges Jr. He was raised in Turlock on the family dairy and attended Turlock schools.

Hardworking, Gilbert would lend a hand working on the family diary throughout his childhood. After high school, Gilbert joined the US Coast Guard, serving honorably for four years. He went on to achieve a successful career as a welder and machinist. Even after retirement, he continued the farming life, growing hay crops.

Gilbert was a member of the Greely Hill Saddle & Trail Club, as well as the California Cattle Penning Association.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Borges, Jr.; mother, Anna Azevedo Borges; sisters, Marjorie Ramos and Beverly Borges; and his twin infant children, Kimberly and Kenneth Borges. He is survived by his children, Stephen Borges, Chris (Holly) Borges, Stephanie (Stephen) Brazil and Laura Borges; five grandchildren, two extended grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, followed by the burial at Turlock Memorial Park. A reception will be held, immediately following the service, at the American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Rd., Turlock.

www.cvobituaries.com





Gilbert Joseph BorgesOct 21, 1932 - Mar 7, 2019Gilbert Joseph Borges of Turlock, CA, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 86.Gilbert was born on October 21, 1932 in Snelling, CA to Anna and Joseph Borges Jr. He was raised in Turlock on the family dairy and attended Turlock schools.Hardworking, Gilbert would lend a hand working on the family diary throughout his childhood. After high school, Gilbert joined the US Coast Guard, serving honorably for four years. He went on to achieve a successful career as a welder and machinist. Even after retirement, he continued the farming life, growing hay crops.Gilbert was a member of the Greely Hill Saddle & Trail Club, as well as the California Cattle Penning Association.Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Borges, Jr.; mother, Anna Azevedo Borges; sisters, Marjorie Ramos and Beverly Borges; and his twin infant children, Kimberly and Kenneth Borges. He is survived by his children, Stephen Borges, Chris (Holly) Borges, Stephanie (Stephen) Brazil and Laura Borges; five grandchildren, two extended grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, followed by the burial at Turlock Memorial Park. A reception will be held, immediately following the service, at the American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Rd., Turlock. Funeral Home Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 632-1018 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close