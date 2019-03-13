Gilbert Joseph Borges
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Borges.
Oct 21, 1932 - Mar 7, 2019
Gilbert Joseph Borges of Turlock, CA, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 86.
Gilbert was born on October 21, 1932 in Snelling, CA to Anna and Joseph Borges Jr. He was raised in Turlock on the family dairy and attended Turlock schools.
Hardworking, Gilbert would lend a hand working on the family diary throughout his childhood. After high school, Gilbert joined the US Coast Guard, serving honorably for four years. He went on to achieve a successful career as a welder and machinist. Even after retirement, he continued the farming life, growing hay crops.
Gilbert was a member of the Greely Hill Saddle & Trail Club, as well as the California Cattle Penning Association.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Borges, Jr.; mother, Anna Azevedo Borges; sisters, Marjorie Ramos and Beverly Borges; and his twin infant children, Kimberly and Kenneth Borges. He is survived by his children, Stephen Borges, Chris (Holly) Borges, Stephanie (Stephen) Brazil and Laura Borges; five grandchildren, two extended grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, followed by the burial at Turlock Memorial Park. A reception will be held, immediately following the service, at the American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 632-1018
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 13, 2019