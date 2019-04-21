Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gill Haw

Apr 11, 1925 - Apr 5, 2019

Gill Doo Haw passed away on April 5, 2019, just six days shy of her ninety-fourth birthday. Gill was born on April 11, 1925 in Madera, California to her parents Hoy Ping Doo and Leu Shee Doo. Gill was always proud to be a farmer's daughter. She played a significant role in helping run the family farm. She planted and harvested vegetables, picked cotton, plowed the fields with horses and cooked for more than 30 farmhands. As the oldest of eight siblings, she also took care of her four younger brothers and three younger sisters. She was a hard worker with a strong work ethic that she maintained throughout her lifetime. Gill married Hing Haw in 1945 and they settled in Modesto, California. They purchased the National Market in Modesto in 1962 and operated it with their son Eugene until they retired in 1987. Gill was a very outgoing person and made many friends. At the grocery store she befriended customers, neighbors and numerous deliverymen who serviced the store. There was always a pot of coffee, snacks, and time for a little conversation in the break room.

In retirement Gill loved tending her garden and watching her flowers bloom. She enjoyed growing Chinese long beans every season. Gill also loved baking and was famous for her brownies. Everyone that visited her would go home with a batch. Gill's biggest joy was her family. She treasured celebrating the holidays at her home with all the members of her extended family. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gill was predeceased by her husband Hing in 1991 and son Eugene in 2018. She is survived by her son Eddy (Kathy) and her daughters Janet, Christine (Bob), and Margaret (Berto), as well as by grandchildren Amy (Matt), Kimberly (Stephen), Erika (Manj), Alessandra, Robert and Ryan, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Yuey Cho.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Haw family a memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Franklin and Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto. Burial will be private.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

