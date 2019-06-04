Gina Lozano Bonnici
Feb. 1962 ~ May 2019
Gina Lozano Bonnici, at age 57 went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019. Gina was born in San Franciso, moved to Modesto with family in 1977, and graduated from Downey High School in 1980. She then completed her education at Stanislaus State University, with a degree in Psychology and minor in Computer Accounting. After graduation she went to work for the family tire business in Modesto. She continued on to become the Controller of Wilson Way- U.S. Tire Sales with multiple locations in Northern California.
Gina is survived by her two daughters, Brianna Choate , Jenna Friedrich, son in laws, Seth Choate, Jacob Friedrich, granddaughter Austyn. Her parents, Ralph and Lola Lozano of Turlock, brother Ralph Lozano Jr. of Santa Rosa; sister LaRae Lozano of Riverbank. She also leaves behind her loving pet Mia.
Gina will be remembered for her pleasure in spending caring time with her family and joy of cooking for them all.
Services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1 pm, at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway, Turlock. Remembrances may made to Meningitis Foundation of America, www.musa.org. A complete obituary can be viewed at:
www.AllenMortuary.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 4, 2019