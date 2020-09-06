Ginnie Hidalgo
Sep 16, 1966 - Sep 1, 2020
Ginnie Lyn Hidalgo passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Manteca at the age of 53. Ginnie was born on September 16, 1966 to William and Marilyn Stapleton in Turlock, CA. Ginnie grew up in Turlock where she graduated from High School. As an adult, Ginnie lived in Modesto and eventually settled in the Escalon area.
Ginnie loved everything Disney. Her favorite place in the world was Disneyland where she would go several times a year. Ginnie was also an animal lover. Any animals in need of rescuing would somehow always find their way to Ginnie. Above all else, Ginnie loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Ginnie leaves behind her parents, William and Marilyn Stapleton, her daughter, Jamie Eisenga (Kyle) and her two grandsons, Wyatt and Jase Eisenga. Ginnie also leaves behind her brother, Tracy Stapleton (Tara).
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Hidalgo family.
