Gladys Esha DavidFeb 15,1939 - Sep 3, 2020Gladys Esha David was born on February 15, 1939, in Baghdad Iraq to her parents Esha and Khatun (Bouzea) Tilba. She was born a Targaweta but married and lived her life with a Gangichnia. She had three children, Romel, Rita, and Anita. Her husband, Anwar David, worked at the American Embassy. They moved to California in 1963 after the trauma of the Ba'ath coup and settled in Modesto California where just a few months later she would see JFK shot on TV. Gladys met the challenges of life like a bull on a run in Spain. She lived joyfully, un-afraid of the struggles life produced. If you knew Gladys then she has fed you. A lot. Hers was an open table to anyone regardless of background. Most people would come for a second holiday dinner to have "the good stuff" in her kitchen. An active member in the Assyrian community and Ladies Auxiliary, she loved her Church and her family with all her being. She taught me to be a feminist and never accept unequal treatment based of difference. She had deep intellectual insights about social justice matched only by her raucous sense of humor and insistence on finding the funny in any situation. Gladys was a hard worker, starting as a master seamstresses intern in Iraq to working a lifetime of two jobs at once in the Canaries as a dedicated union member. My mother "measured her worth by the tiredness she would feel at the end of a day" (J. Jordan). She will be missed tenderly by her surviving daughters and son-in-laws and her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.