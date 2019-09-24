Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Virginia Robinson Gayle

Dec, 29, 1926 - Sept 20, 2019

It is with sad hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Gladys Virginia Robinson Gayle passed away September 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Gladys was born December 29, 1926 in Houston Texas to Sim "Cotton" and Jessie Robinson. Her father worked in the oil fields of Texas to California and her mother Jessie was a loving homemaker. Gladys was the second oldest sibling of 16 brothers and sisters. The family moved to California in the 1940's eventually settling in Modesto, California. Gladys married Emmett Stamps and had four children, Lee, Mary, Linda and Cheryl. Gladys was a loving mother to her family and leaves behind over 100 extended family. Gladys leaves behind her children Lee and wife Darlene Stamps, Mary and husband Brian Van Orden, Linda and husband Kirk Spiegel and Cheryl and husband Larry Byrd. Gladys also had 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Although Gladys will be missed and our family grieves, as Christians we believe that this is just a brief parting and that we will all be reunited with Gladys in the years to come.

