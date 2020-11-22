Gladys Jane Barnes
July 11, 1945 - October 5, 2020
Modesto, California - Gladys was born in 1945 to Marvin and Lorene Barnes and passed away at the age of 75. She worked for Stanislaus Foods for 25 years. Gladys is survived by her son Lawrence Pacheco; brother Richard Barnes; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00a.m.
Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com