Glen F. Allsup
May 20, 1933 - July 24, 2019
Glen F. Allsup, 86, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Mollie S. Allsup; daughter Kim Allsup Diaz; son Bob Allsup and wife Laura; daughters Melody House (and husband Jared), Betty Naylor and Tabitha Allsup Velasquez; 15 grandchildren; 29 Great-grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild; many foster children; and with Mollie, he added 4 step-children, their spouses, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Y. House Allsup, son Kevin Allsup, daughter Robin Allsup Shockley, and 9 brothers and sisters.
Born in Henrietta, OK, he moved to California in the 1930s. Glen served in the United States Army during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge in 1956. While serving, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Occupation Medal (Germany), and the Good Conduct Medal. In 1955, he married Doris House Allsup, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing on January 14, 2010.
Glen was involved for many years in the Manteca community as owner of Allsup Plastering, Inc., and also as a baseball coach. He taught song-leading throughout his service to the Lord. His family was known as "The Singing Allsups" as they entertained at many Manteca Community events.
Glen married Mollie Silvey House Allsup on July 21, 2010, and they celebrated their 9th Anniversary the Sunday before Glen passed.
A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Glen ministered through music and teaching. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Oakdale Church of Christ at 12:00 PM (33 N. Lee Ave). The family requests that those wishing to honor Glen do so by donating to Only Son Ministries at onlysonministries.org .
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 31, 2019