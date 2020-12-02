1/1
Glenda Rae Fagundes
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Rae Fagundes
March 29, 1947 - November 23, 2020
Merced, California - Glenda R. Fagundes passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Glenda was born on March 29, 1947 in Modesto to Glenn R. Kyle and Bess R. Simmons. Raised in Modesto, CA, with ties to Gardnerville, NV, her family were pioneers in Carson Valley, a source of pride.
On November 25, 1972, Glenda married the love of her life, James Fagundes, in Merced, CA. They raised three children on their dairy in Chowchilla.
Glenda was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in chowchilla for numerous years where she taught Catechism. After she moved to Merced in 2005, she became a devoted member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 48 years, James, and her children: daughter Alyson (John) Lasgoity, daughter Marcie (Matthew) Schnoor, and son Anthony (Julie) Fagundes. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, whom she loved and adored, Julia, Claire, Paul and Elise Lasgoity; Brennan, Jaclyn and Madeline Schnoor; and Natalie, Lauren and Blair Fagundes; along with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Susan Genasci. Along with her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her brother, Vern Kyle.
Private services will be held for Glenda's family at Turlock Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Donations in Glenda's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, CA 95340, or to the donor's favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved