Glenda Rae FagundesMarch 29, 1947 - November 23, 2020Merced, California - Glenda R. Fagundes passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Glenda was born on March 29, 1947 in Modesto to Glenn R. Kyle and Bess R. Simmons. Raised in Modesto, CA, with ties to Gardnerville, NV, her family were pioneers in Carson Valley, a source of pride.On November 25, 1972, Glenda married the love of her life, James Fagundes, in Merced, CA. They raised three children on their dairy in Chowchilla.Glenda was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church in chowchilla for numerous years where she taught Catechism. After she moved to Merced in 2005, she became a devoted member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.Glenda is survived by her husband of 48 years, James, and her children: daughter Alyson (John) Lasgoity, daughter Marcie (Matthew) Schnoor, and son Anthony (Julie) Fagundes. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, whom she loved and adored, Julia, Claire, Paul and Elise Lasgoity; Brennan, Jaclyn and Madeline Schnoor; and Natalie, Lauren and Blair Fagundes; along with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Susan Genasci. Along with her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her brother, Vern Kyle.Private services will be held for Glenda's family at Turlock Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.Donations in Glenda's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, CA 95340, or to the donor's favorite charity.