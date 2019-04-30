Glenda (Calton) South
Nov 22, 1941 - Apr 27, 2019
Glenda passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Apr 27, 2019 at the age of 77.
Glenda is survived by her brothers: David & Donald Calton; her children: Robin Pence (Jeff), Robert South, Regina Smith, & Rhonda Speiser; grandchildren: Derrick Robbins (Michel), Jason Robbins (Beckie), Dean Smith, Sandra Layne (Scott), Heather Bruce (Matt), Leean Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; & 1 great-great grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home on May 3, 2019 at 10:00am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 30, 2019