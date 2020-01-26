Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GlenDora Shaw. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral service 1:00 PM Ceres Memorial Park 1801 East Whitmore Ave Ceres , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GlenDora Fay Shaw

May 20, 1940-January 15, 2020

GlenDora Fay Shaw, 79, of Waterford California passed away on January 15, 2020, in Modesto, California, surrounded by her family.

GlenDora was born in Okemah, Oklahoma on May 20, 1940. After moving to the Central Valley she married the love of her life, Eldon Shaw, on October 3, 1957, in Ceres, California. They were married for 62 years, had three children together and worked side by side at Foster Farms for over 30 years.

Family was everything to GlenDora. She loved her children and felt her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest gifts and blessings. She enjoyed family gatherings, game nights, camping trips and spending time on the phone with those who lived out of the area. She and her husband enjoyed many trips in their motorhome, traveling around the country visiting friends and family.

GlenDora is survived by her husband Eldon Shaw, daughters Bobbie Stephens and Donna Hackett (Dale); grandchildren Buffy Peterson (Matthew), Wendy Jones (Brian), Jeremy Hackett (Michelle), Shannon Shaw, Jessica Stephens, and Mathew Stephens (Lisa); 9 great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

GlenDora is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Shaw, mother Violet Grissom, Father Herbert Inman, sisters Virginia Inola Shaw and Beatrice Orr; brothers James Inman and Gordon Odell.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 East Whitmore Ave., Ceres CA. Graveside service only.

www.cvobituaries.com



GlenDora Fay ShawMay 20, 1940-January 15, 2020GlenDora Fay Shaw, 79, of Waterford California passed away on January 15, 2020, in Modesto, California, surrounded by her family.GlenDora was born in Okemah, Oklahoma on May 20, 1940. After moving to the Central Valley she married the love of her life, Eldon Shaw, on October 3, 1957, in Ceres, California. They were married for 62 years, had three children together and worked side by side at Foster Farms for over 30 years.Family was everything to GlenDora. She loved her children and felt her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest gifts and blessings. She enjoyed family gatherings, game nights, camping trips and spending time on the phone with those who lived out of the area. She and her husband enjoyed many trips in their motorhome, traveling around the country visiting friends and family.GlenDora is survived by her husband Eldon Shaw, daughters Bobbie Stephens and Donna Hackett (Dale); grandchildren Buffy Peterson (Matthew), Wendy Jones (Brian), Jeremy Hackett (Michelle), Shannon Shaw, Jessica Stephens, and Mathew Stephens (Lisa); 9 great grandchildren, 4 siblings, and many nieces and nephews.GlenDora is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Shaw, mother Violet Grissom, Father Herbert Inman, sisters Virginia Inola Shaw and Beatrice Orr; brothers James Inman and Gordon Odell.Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 East Whitmore Ave., Ceres CA. Graveside service only. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close