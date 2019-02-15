Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Harmon. View Sign

GLENN DOUGLAS HARMON

MAY 19,1943-JANUARY 23, 2019

Glenn Douglas Harmon was born in Prescott, AZ on May 19, 1943 to Asher B. and Zenia I. Harmon. He passed away in Modesto, CA on January 23, 2019 at age 75. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Douglas Harmon, brothers Wayne and Donald Harmon, sister Naomi Mayo and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Harmon, and son Andrew (Stacey) Harmon, sister Doris (Bill) Walther, brothers Gary (Billie) Harmon and Howard (Linda) Harmon, and nine grandchildren.

Glenn attended the School for the Blind in Muskogee, OK for three years and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, CA. in 1961. Glenn was a multi-talented and capable person. He learned to play the guitar at an early age and enjoyed playing and singing many different styles of music. Glenn worked in the petroleum industry for over 25 years, building, repairing and reconstructing gas stations. He and his family also enjoyed camping and sailing.

Glenn was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 10, 1957 at 14 years old, and though his physical health was declining his spiritual strength never wavered.

The family would like to thank their entire Christian Family for the love and support shown. They also would like to thank the staff and members of V.I.P.S. (Visually Impaired Persons Support) and Community Hospice for the encouragement and services received.

A memorial service will be held for Glenn on Saturday, February 16 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1524 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA at 1 P.M. A reception will follow at the Modesto Senior Citizen's Center at the corner of Scenic Dr, and Bodem Ave. in Modesto.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

