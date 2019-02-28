Gloria J Hiatt
June 5, 1923 - February 23, 2019
Gloria Hiatt went to her heavenly home on February 23, 2019 in Modesto, Ca. at the age of 95. She was born on June 5, 1923 in San Jose, Ca. to Wm. and Esta Anthes.
Gloria was a bookkeeper for 25 years at the Modesto Music Store and cherished her many years of traveling to both Pismo Beach and Lake Almanor. She and her husband John enjoyed 20 years of living in the Puget Sound in Port Townsend, Wa.
Her love of gardening and homemade Christmas cookies were her pride and joy as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved her dearly as well.
She leaves behind her loving children Joanne Sparks (Dennis) and Beverly Haub (Ken). Her grandchildren Christine Johnson (Paul), Shannon Garcia (Scott), Michael Sparks (Stephanie), Karri Carey (Scott) and 7 Great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands' John Hiatt and Douglas Perdue and her brother Bill Anthes.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday March 3rd in the Riverside Chapel at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, Ca. A reception will follow in the Lakewood Memorial social hall.
Rememberances may be made in Gloria's name to Casa de Modesto, 1745 Eldena Wy., Modesto, 95350 or the Modesto Church of the Brethern, 2301 Woodland Ave., Modesto, 95358.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019