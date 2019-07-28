Gloria Mae Inaudi
Jul 27, 1933 - Jul 24, 2019
Gloria Mae Inaudi, 85 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, July 24th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Inaudi was born in Modesto and was a resident of Patterson for most of her life. She worked as a teller at Lloyds Bank and Westside Bank for many years in Patterson and was the office manager for San Joaquin Valley Tomato Growers Association for thirty years. Gloria was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Y.L.I. She was a graduate of Gustine High School Class of 1951 and enjoyed going to casinos, dancing, spending time with family and friends and an avid sports fan. She especially loved her three Boston Terriers.
Mrs. Inaudi is survived by her husband, Milt Inaudi of Patterson; sons Vince (Desiree) Inaudi, Steve (Ami) Inaudi; brother, Francis Bettencourt of Ceres; grandchildren, Dominic, Jordan and Savannah.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 4th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 28, 2019