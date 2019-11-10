Gloria Avila
Mares Meza
July 22, 1938 - Oct. 29, 2019
Gloria passed away on Tuesday, October 29th in Denair, CA. She was 81 years old.
Born and raised in Turlock, Gloria attended Turlock High School. She loved going out to eat, shopping and taking care of her cats – she never turned away a stray in need. Gloria adored spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron (Feto). Gloria is survived by her son, Anthony; daughter, Christina; daughter-in-law, Debra; son-in-law, Stan; 5 granddaughters, Jessica, Alyssa, Kayla, Keena and Isabella; great-grandson, Orlando and great-granddaughter, Xena. She also leaves behind 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019