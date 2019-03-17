Gloria Sara Moore
Mar 25, 1935 - Mar 7, 2019
Gloria Sara Moore, 83, entered into rest on March 7, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1935 in El Salvador to her loving parents Alfonso & Lydia Recinos. Gloria now joins her husband, William J. Moore, in heaven. She will be missed by her daughters Cynthia Crowell (David), Theresa Halnan (Patrick), Michele Parks (Trace), and her 3 grandchildren Melissa (Andrew), Danielle (Michael) and Jeremy (Shannon).
Gloria absolutely loved her family. She enjoyed traveling and going to exercise classes. She adored her pet dog, Peanut, and treasured the times she would take her for walks. Gloria will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 505 E. North Street in Manteca. Gloria's family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Bethany Home in Ripon for the excellent & compassionate staff and care. For condolences to her family, please visit her online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
