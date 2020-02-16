Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean Packwood

Sept. 19, 1927 - Feb. 10, 2020

Gloria Jean Packwood, of Turlock, passed away peacefully. She was 92 years old.

Gloria was born in Turlock, CA to Earl and Grace Reuss. She was the youngest of two sisters. Gloria was raised in Turlock and attended Turlock Schools where she met her husband, Paul E. Packwood.

Gloria married Paul on January 11, 1944, thus setting in motion an epic life filled with adventure, perseverance, dedication, fun, love and forgiveness. Immediately following their marriage, Gloria discovered that Paul was 3 years younger than he initially portrayed…forgiveness.

Gloria and Paul were an amazing team. They complimented each other well. While he pursued entrepreneurial opportunities, she kept their home in perfect order. Gloria was fiercely dedicated to her family. She was a proud wife and dedicated mother to their two children, Linda (married Ken Vieira) and Kenneth (married Elaine Olsen)…love and dedication.

Over the years, Gloria and Paul owned, partially owned, operated, developed and sold many businesses. They followed their dreams, from car lots to cattle and everything in between, including a dress shop (Jewels in Turlock, CA). Gloria and Paul made their way. Their adventures blessed them with opportunities to live in many communities in addition to Turlock, including Sacramento, CA; Lake Stevens, WA; Everett, WA; Quincy, WA; and Zillah, WA. In 1985, they returned home to Turlock to enjoy their retirement…perseverance.

In 1988, after 44 years of marriage, Paul passed away. Gloria took time to grieve, reflect and refocus. It was not long before she took up golf and quickly excelled. Soon, she was a proud member of Turlock Golf & Country Club. For many years, if you were looking for Gloria, you could find her either at the Country Club or at Mervyns shopping. In addition to golfing, shopping, boating and hosting card parties, she was always looking for new adventures with close friends and family. Yearly, around the holidays, she would host a Wreath Making Party. This would entail all her girlfriends coming over, drinking wine, making wreaths and then loading up in a limousine to deliver them to all their friends who had passed…fun and love.

Gloria's compassion and ability to always find the good in any situation continues to serve as a reminder, to all who knew her, that life is short. In her own words, "you'll have to get glad in the same shoes you got mad in!"

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Packwood; her parents; and a grandson, Jacob R. Packwood. She leaves behind her sister, Barbara Qualley; two children, Linda (Ken) Vieira and Kenneth (Elaine) Packwood; five grandchildren, Rodney (Margie) Vieira, Tami (John) Paul, Michael (Trish) Vieira, Amy (DJ) Henn and Kain (Karen) Packwood; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, February 20, 2020. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.

In honor of Gloria, memorial contributions can be made to Turlock Firefighters Random Acts of Kindness, PO Box 3775, Turlock, CA 95381.

www.cvobituaries.com





