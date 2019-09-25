Gordon Brock
March 15, 1949 - September 21, 2019
Gordon Mitchell Brock 70 years old entered into heavenly glory 09/21/2019, on the feastday of St. Matthew. As Christ choose Matthew to follow him, so he too called Gordon home. He was surrounded at home by his faithful wife, Susan, son Michael his wife Tiffanii, and their children Melanii, Talon, Makayla. Survived by brother Glenn, Richard and extended family. Gordon was a most loving, sacrificial husband, father, a generous man to his family and everyone in need. He was very patient, intelligent, wise, persevering and joyous in all circumstances. He had a masters degree in food science, worked 40+ yrs as microbiologist/lab director, was an avid ornithologist and loved nature. Mass times will be: 09/27/2019 Rosary 9:30 a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J Street Modesto, CA. Private Committal. Memorial may be made in Gordon's name to: Sisters of the Cross 1320 Maze Boulevard Modesto, CA 95351.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 25, 2019