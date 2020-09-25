1/1
Gordon Hillstrom
1939 - 2020
Gordon Hillstrom
March 21, 1939 – September 18, 2020
Gordon Hillstrom, beloved father, grandpa, brother, teacher, and friend, died Friday September 18th at Memorial Hospital from health complications after one year of living with Alzheimer's. He was 81.

Born in Scobey, Montana to parents Howard and Mary Hillstrom, Gordon grew up in a small town, married his high school classmate with whom he had four children, and moved to California in 1966 to accept a teaching position at Modesto High School.

He earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from Montana State University in Bozeman. Known for his intellect and curiosity, Gordon pursued graduate work at UC Berkeley and the University of Washington and was awarded a National Science Foundation Grant.

Loved and admired by the thousands of chemistry, physics and mathematics students he taught during his career, Mr. Hillstrom was an unconventional teacher known for his good nature and ability to make you think. Gordon found teaching to be "an interesting and worthwhile endeavor" and developed and enjoyed many lifelong friendships within the teaching community. After 34 years with Modesto City Schools, Gordon retired from teaching at Beyer High School in 2000.

In addition to teaching, Gordon enjoyed travel, fly-fishing, reading and the outdoors. His weekly activities included shuffleboard and golf with "the boys", conversation and dinner with friends and family, cribbage, and other card games. A favorite pastime of his was watching Warriors and college basketball as well as Giants and 49'er games. Gordie, as he was affectionately called, was notorious for creating and reciting questionable limericks.

Those of us lucky enough to have known him will miss his grace, generosity, wit, and inquisitive, brilliant mind.

Gordon is survived by his brother, Douglas (Marlo) of Colorado Springs, CO; his sister Joni Miller (Robert) of Shelton, WA; his brother Victor (Sharon) of Wasilla, AK; his children, Mark Hillstrom (Gina Ladd) of Modesto; Kimarie Bartholomew (Rand) of Modesto; Sheri Hillstrom (Randy Johnson) of Modesto; Lisa Hillstrom (Joe Marquez) of Fairfax, CA; and five grandchildren Ian, Elliott, Madeline, Everett and Joey.

A celebration of life for Gordon will be postponed to a safer time when family and friends are able to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gordon's honor to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (www.curealz.org). Donations, in lieu of flowers, can also be sent to the Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org) or PBS KQED (www.kqed.org). The family encourages you to share favorite memories of Gordon via the online guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/modestobee.

Those who desire to share personal memories and/or cards, may send them directly to the family.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 25, 2020
I had the privilege of being a colleague of Gordon in the late 1970s at Beyer High School. Besides his obvious dedication to teaching and his intellect, I remember Gordon for his sharp wit and his love of Willie Nelson. There were always lots of laughs when Gordon was in the teachers’ work room.
I extend my condolences to the Hillstrom family and may you find comfort in God’s love.
Rest In Peace, Gordon.
Dorothy Scully
Dorothy Scully
Coworker
September 25, 2020
We are thinking of all of you in this difficult time. To the Hillstrom Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. We are thinking of all of you. Tina, Zachary and Stephen.
Stephen
Family
September 25, 2020
To the family of Gordon Hillstrom, my deepest sympathies to you for the loss of your beloved Father.

Marianne Marquez
Marianne Marquez
Friend
September 25, 2020
I met Gordon when he was in assisted living. He was always friendly and had a calm gentle spirit about him. He would ask my name and then say “oh! I have a daughter named Lisa”. I would compliment him on his excellent taste in choosing names. I know assisted living is not ideal, but he always brightened my day when I got to see him. I am glad to see he had a family that loved him so much.
Lesa McDowell
Friend
