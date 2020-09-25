I met Gordon when he was in assisted living. He was always friendly and had a calm gentle spirit about him. He would ask my name and then say “oh! I have a daughter named Lisa”. I would compliment him on his excellent taste in choosing names. I know assisted living is not ideal, but he always brightened my day when I got to see him. I am glad to see he had a family that loved him so much.

Lesa McDowell

Friend