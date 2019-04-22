Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Jorgensen. View Sign

GORDON JAMES JORGENSEN

April 30, 1930- Feb. 5, 2019

Gordon passed away Feb. 5, 2019, after long illnesses at the age of 88. Gordon was born on April 30, 1930 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Nels and Kathrine Jorgensen. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha, Nebraska in 1948. Gordon served in the U.S. Marines during the

Gordon leaves behind his Wife of 62 years – Joanne (Lukken) Jorgensen and 2 Children- Neil Jorgensen and Jennifer Jorgensen and Dog- Audrey. He also has Family in Denmark, Washington, and in the Mid West. He was preceded in death by his Parents and His Sister Elsie and Her Husband Donald Hansen and Their Son Gary Hansen.

Arrangements are Service and Burial on Friday, March 29, 2019 – 11am, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11am to 3pm at the Stanislaus Veterans Center in Modesto, Ca.

The Family would like to Thank All at English Oaks for the exceptional care in his final days

