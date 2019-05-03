Gordy Mattox (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA
95326
(209)-883-0411
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Gordy Mattox
Aug 30, 1932 – Apr 22, 2019
Gordy (Joe) Mattox was born in East Texas to a family of seven. At 17, he moved to Arizona, then to San Francisco, where he married his childhood sweetheart, Florence.Gordy moved his family to San Jose to buy their first home. For the next 30 years he was a heavy equipment operator for Local #3 until retiring to Modesto. Fishing was his passion! He was also a devoted 49er fan. When unable to go fishing, he enjoyed playing slots at local casinos.Gordy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Florence, and four children: Gordon, Steven, Denise and Odessa; his sisters Cloteil and Jocee, and brother, Twin. He had 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.He is predeceased by his son, Christopher, and his brothers Shack, JT, and Bubba.Gordy was a man of few words and loyal to a fault. He loved his family and instilled values of hard work, loyalty and consistency. He will be missed.Service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, on Friday May 3 with a visitation from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm in the Heritage Chapel.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 3, 2019
Funeral Home Details
