Goura Singh

Goura Parvati SinghMar. 29, 1930 - July 10, 2020Our beloved mother Goura Parvati Singh completed her life's journey here on earth on July 10, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Her journey of life began March 29, 1930 in a humble home in URA ESTATE, Taveuni, Fiji Islands. She was the 5th child of 12 siblings to her loving parents, the late Dharamraji and Thakur Ram Lochan Singh. At the age of 15, she married her late husband Bhagat Singh Punia. Together they had 15 children. In 1978, Goura and her family immigrated to the USA and settled in Modesto, CA. As the matriarch of her family, she established her life by babysitting, a paper route, and caring for her family. She also fulfilled her life by gardening, having a passion for flowers, especially marigolds, entertaining, and taking care of her grandchildren.She was well loved by her community both in America and Fiji. She was a Nani, Aaji, Dadi to many. She enjoyed her morning chai with her family and in the evening she enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the sunset with neighbors and her loved ones. Her children, namely her daughter Harbans Singh, took a large role in ensuring Amma regularly went to her favorite restaurants, local shops, and other daily excursions. Amma was also able to go on trips to Fiji where she particularly enjoyed the scenery, visiting her ancestral home, and cooking her favorite foods.Goura was to take her final trip to Fiji in September, which her children will now fulfill on her part. She spoke about visiting a particular village, Wairiki. Her final wish was to visit Fiji islands one last time to visit her brother, Thakur Harnam Singh.Goura was preceded in death by her late husband, Bhagat Singh Punia and late son, Sarjeet Singh. She is survived by 12 children, 38 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.The influence/legacy/impact she has left will not be forgotten.She will be dearly missed by many.Funeral Services will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA.Due to COVID-19, masks will be required.