Grace Anita Key

Nov. 3, 1938 - Oct 24, 2019

It is with great sadness the family of Grace Anita Key announces her passing on October 24, 2019. She was 80 years old, just shy of her 81st birthday. Beloved daughter of Georgia Neidiver and Richard Fernandez, Grace was a native of Modesto, born and raised. She was a graduate of Modesto High School where she was a song leader and sorority sister. After graduation she married Charles Key. They moved to Hayward where they would have 3 children. While her children were young, Grace was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother. She was always involved in her children's activities, and made a welcoming home for family and friends. In the early 70's the family lived briefly in Southern CA , then settled back in Modesto where the kids would finish school. With her children grown, Grace went to work for Gould Medical Group and worked in the business office for 25+ years until her retirement.

Grace loved to travel with her husband Charles 'Chuck', she loved dancing, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren and her home was a loving place for many family gatherings. She was a beautiful artist, loved to sew and was an amazing baker & cook. Her pomegranate jelly was legendary among family and friends.

Her giggle and smile could light up any room, and her kindness and compassion was felt by all who knew her. Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds and her devotion was endless.

Beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Key (deceased 2005)

Beloved sister of Pete Fernandez, Jackie Dabler and Jim Fernandez (all deceased)

She is survived by her children Daniel Key & wife Libby, Karri Whitworth & husband John, and Valera Key. Grandchildren Kara Key, Kristopher Key, Joe Taylor and Justin Dansby, great grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew and Karina. Sisters Barbara Fernandez and Wyvonne Fernandez.

We were blessed to have had such a kind and loving spirit with us for so long. She will be deeply missed.

Rosary and Memorial service will take place on Friday Nov 22nd at 1:00 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, Modesto CA. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's honor to .

