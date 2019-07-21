Grace Marie DeCaro
8-6-1932 - 7-15-2019
On July 15, 2019 Grace passed away at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Chicago, Ill. Their she met her love Tony and they were married
in Chicago in 1953. Then they moved to Modesto in 1955. Raised two beautiful girls.
Her passion was Cooking for family and friends and on the side they had a catering business.
Her joy was having people enjoy her cooking. She is survived by her husband Tony of 66 yrs,
Daughter Marlene McCorkle, Joni Rust. Granddaughter Antoinette Teague, Mathew McCorkle
and Great Grandchildren. The service is private Family Only.
In Lieu of flowers a donation to Community Hospice would be appreciated.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 21, 2019