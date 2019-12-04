Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Palmquist. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Memorial service 2:30 PM Hilmar Covenant Church 20056 American Ave. Hilmar , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Yvonne Palmquist

Apr. 19, 1924 - Nov. 28, 2019

Grace Yvonne Palmquist, of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28th, in Covenant Living Care Center, at the age of 95.

Grace was born in Canton, Ohio to Paul and Georgia Calhoun, the oldest of 6 children. Raised in the Midwest, she graduated as an RN from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Chicago. She went on to have a successful career working for Dr. Robert Julien M.D. in Turlock for 23 years, and then for Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock until her retirement in 2002.

A woman of faith, Grace was a member of Turlock Covenant Church. She was actively involved in Covenant Women and enjoyed singing in the choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening.

Grace married the love of her life, Charles "Bud" R. Palmquist in Bronson, MI on February 16, 1946. They were married for 61 years until his passing in 2007.

Grace will be lovingly remembered by her son, Wesley Palmquist (Shannon); son, Daniel Palmquist (Kara); daughter, Marilyn Fullmer (Wade); 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private interment will be held for Grace's family at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th at Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave., Hilmar, CA 95324.

Memorial donations can be made to the Employee Fund at Covenant Living of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave., Turlock, CA 95382.

www.cvobituaries.com





