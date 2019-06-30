Grace Mary Smith
Jun 4, 1926 - Jun 24, 2019
On Monday afternoon June 24, 2019, Grace passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana, sister in law, aunt, cousin and loyal friend. She was deeply loved by many and will be truly missed.
Grace was the second child born to Giuseppe Turdo, a Sicilian Italian immigrant and Sebastiana Napoli-Turdo, a first generation Italian, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. She lived in New Jersey with her extended family until her brother, Chris, brought a buddy home from the Navy - James "Smitty" Smith. James was the love of her life. They married, and eventually moved to Modesto with their two young sons, going on to have two more children, another son and daughter. They enjoyed 62 loving years together until his death in 2013.
Grace was a homemaker who dotingly cared for her husband and four children for her entire adult life. She ran a daycare center out of their home for 10+ years where she was able to put her caring nature to use with the children she watched over.
Along with her husband, she was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima and Fatima Seniors. Grace was also a member of Fatima's Young Ladies Institute for over 25 years, modeling in their fashion shows, participating in their fund raisers, and helping out in the kitchen. Grace also enjoyed playing Pinochle and Bunco, belonging to both clubs over the years.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Rocco and Christian, and her sister Mathilda. She is survived by her children; Jim (Sue) Smith, Barry (Sheila) Smith, Ross Smith, and Pamela (Brian) Schnack, her grandchildren; Trisha Smith and Nicolas Schnack, her brother Dominic (Christine) Turdo, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm, followed by a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with a reception immediately after the service. Donations may be made to Young Ladies Institute (Modesto #110), www.ylionline.org, or Community Hospice of Modesto, hospiceheart.org, on her behalf.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 30, 2019