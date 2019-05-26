Gracie Stoll
1935 - 2019
Gracie Stoll, 83 of Turlock, passed away on May 20th at Covenant Village Care Center.
Gracie was born in Sequoyah, OK to the late Andrew and Hazel Smith. As a teenager, she moved to CA where she met her husband Delmar and soon after they married on September 14, 1953 in Poplar, CA. In 1968 they moved to Turlock where Gracie was a busy homemaker raising their children. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing gospel and country-western songs, was a self-taught seamstress, avid gardener and a wonderful cook.
Gracie is survived by her brother Buster and sisters Shirley and Hazel of Sallisaw, OK, and Georgia of Liberty, OK; her children Gracie (Joe) Welch, Marlene (Carl) Mikkelsen, and Gregory (Terrie) Stoll; her grandchildren Carrie Rodriguez, Eric Lundquist, Summer Rosenberg, Jason Lundquist, Andrew Mikkelsen, Allison Alvarez, Sterling Stoll, Jason Stoll, and Shannon Shonk; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Delmar, son Randall, parents Andrew and Hazel Smith, and siblings James, Curtis, Bert, Francis, LeRoy, Donald, Robert, E.W., Truman, Alpha, Juanita, Nettie, Nina and Emma.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00am at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe R., Santa Nella, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 26, 2019