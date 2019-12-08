Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society of Central California 711 5th St. Modesto , CA 95351 (209)-521-6722 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Graham B. Burns



Sept 6, 1958 - Nov 28, 2019

Our beloved Graham passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day of natural causes. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, Graham moved at age 3 with his parents and three siblings to Modesto, where his father began a practice in orthopedic surgery. He attended Enslen Elementary, Davis High, Robert Louis Stevenson in Monterey and Cabrillo College in Aptos. His love for animals and the livestock industry led to employment at Modesto Livestock and raising his own dairy heifers. Later, he started an enterprise buying and selling vintage goods and hauling large animals. In recent years, he became an exercise enthusiast, and long walks or bike rides were his daily routine. Graham was known for his friendliness toward everyone who crossed his path, his quick sense of humor, and his devotion to his family and his readiness to help them or one of his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Robert Burns. He is survived by his mother Claire Burns, his son Alex, and his siblings, Catherine (Michael), Tannis (Bob) and Brian (Risa); his nieces Christina and PJ; nephews Evan and Shohei; and grand-niece Claire. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 29, 3-5pm (please RSVP at 209-496-8562).

Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 8, 2019

