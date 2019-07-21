Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Greg Mills

Apr. 14, 1960 - Jun 23, 2019

Greg was born in San Diego at Sharp Hospital, "The one with the big stork our front." An extraordinary person had been born.

Greg earned his pharmacy doctorate at GW Univeristy in Washington, but his true mission was preserving nature and wildlife. He devoted himself to ancient forest preservation, with a special love for grizzly bears.

Greg's mountain climbing began in Washington's Cascades, then on to world-class climbing in the Himalayas.

He became interested in flying and earned a pilot license. When his climbing days ended, there was no end to his interests. He loved to travel, on one trip to Kauai he became so excited taking pictures that he fell face first into a wet taro field. Couldn't stop laughing.

On one trip the car rental did an upgrade into a Cadillac. After 10 minutes of driving and Greg playing with all the buttons, he got bored and returned it for a compact car.

The Hawaii trips always included Greg piloting some sort of aircraft - a Cessna from Maui to a landing touch and go on Molokai, a motorized glider over Kauai. Other plane ventures - a glider over the WW2 path to Pearl Harbor, an acrobatic biplane, a Cessna flight around the Big Island and circling an active, spouting volcano. The crown jewel of their trips was to the Galapagos. Seeing Galapagos wildlife, with their complete lack of fear of humans, was a great privilege. Greg's favorites were the iguanas.

As birthday surprises, Marian gave him hands-on flights in a WW2 Texan where he got to fly upside down.

In describing Greg, words that come to mind are extreme intelligence, curiosity, fairness, compassion, generosity and a near photographic memory. He loved his dear friends, "the guys". All for one and one for all. Jimmy, George, Tom, Terry, Phil, Rex, Rudy, Steve, Gary, Lou, Nielson, Willie, Adrian. Greg often said that he was fortunate to have their friendship and love.

Milou is his beloved border collie. They adored each other. She continues to search for him. In all his ventures, Greg was fearless. In all of his interests, he was dedicated to achieving excellence.

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. We all miss and love him.

Published in the Modesto Bee on July 21, 2019

