Gregoria Campa
May 9, 1941 - Aug 5, 2019
Gregoria "Grace" Campa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Ripon on August 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Grace was born on May 9, 1941 in Denver, Colorado to Jesus and Marie Lopez. Grace has been a resident of Ripon for the past 51 years.
Grace was a devoted woman to her family. She was kind hearted and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She would often contribute to several charitable organizations, her favorite being St. Jude's Research Hospital and Cancer Research. She will be remembered for her selflessness and generous spirit.
Grace leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Feliciano Campa, her children, Irma Yciano (Andy), Jesus Campa (Cathy), Margarita Campa (Phillip) and Guadalupe Campa (Stephen), and her grandchildren, Erendira Yeneza, Norma Yciano, Andy Yciano Jr., Andy F. Yciano, Irma M. Yciano, Jesse L. Campa, Jordan N. Campa, Teresa Guerrero and Victoria Guerrero. Grace also leaves behind 2 great grandchildren. Grace is preceded in death by her son, Isidore Vigil.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Campa family. A visitiation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 from 3 to 7 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel with a vigil service and rosary beginning at 7 PM. A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church followed by interment at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Grace's memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019