Gregory Alan Hantz
Feb. 22, 1956 - April 2, 2019
Greg was born in Modesto,California to loving parents Clarence and Blanche Hantz He was the fifth of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother. He had an infectious sense of humor always trying to make you smile and laugh. He knew no stranger where ever he went. He was a hard worker in any job he did. He had no fear, he never backed down from a dare,resulting in broken arms climbing to the top of the highest tree, or stitches resulting from being bucked off a brama bull and on and on it goes.
He married the love of his life Rhonda they had no children so they spoiled everyone elses kids. Rhonda passed away in 2009 and Greg never was the same again. A part of his heart left that day. He is now with Rhonda and at peace. We will all miss him dearly. There will be a private celebration of life for family.
In leu of flowers donations to Community Hospice Modesto,CA
would be most welcomed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019