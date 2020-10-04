Gregory Martin

Gregory Allen MartinMar 5, 1976 - Sept 24, 2020Greg A. Martin, age 44, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Modesto. He was born March 5, 1976, in Modesto, California to Eugene and Debra (Glover) Martin. He was a 1994 graduate of Ceres High School.Greg worked in the Ag Industry for most of his life. Greg had an uncanny way of lighting up a room and an ability of reaching people in a positive way. His heart was as big as his laugh.He is survived by his father, Gene Martin, Modesto, CA ; sister Geanette (Paul) Borges, Turlock, CA; sister Genelle Martin, Modesto, CA; and nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Debra K. Martin, and grandmother Willa Dene Glover.Graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson, CA 95326.