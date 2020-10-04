1/1
Gregory Martin
Gregory Allen Martin
Mar 5, 1976 - Sept 24, 2020
Greg A. Martin, age 44, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Doctors Hospital in Modesto. He was born March 5, 1976, in Modesto, California to Eugene and Debra (Glover) Martin. He was a 1994 graduate of Ceres High School.
Greg worked in the Ag Industry for most of his life. Greg had an uncanny way of lighting up a room and an ability of reaching people in a positive way. His heart was as big as his laugh.
He is survived by his father, Gene Martin, Modesto, CA ; sister Geanette (Paul) Borges, Turlock, CA; sister Genelle Martin, Modesto, CA; and nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Debra K. Martin, and grandmother Willa Dene Glover.
Graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Avenue Hughson, CA 95326.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
