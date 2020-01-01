Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory McAbee

November 10, 1969 ~ December 22, 2019

Okay Pop, I'll see you in a couple of days were your last words to me, followed up, by "I love you Pop" to which Daddy replied, "I love you more" then be careful going back to Turlock and you responded, I will Pop. You left here at 7:20 am and we received the dreaded telephone call no parent ever wants to receive. You left here at 7:20 am were ushered into eternity in just 8 minutes.

Our first-born, our only son. Wow, what a 50 year love affair we had with you. Mom and I wouldn't trade away one moment. Everything about you is loved and missed so desperately, especially, all the good, the bad and everywhere in between. Oh, to change it all and have that 8 minute span of time back and to have you back.

You were the only boy baby born at Doctor's Medical Center on November 10, 1969 and you love for girls began right then and there. Mom and I both are sure of that.

You grew, good natured in every way from a beautiful baby to a very handsome man who has left this world, way too soon.

You are survived by your children, Stephanie Nicole, Megan Abigail and your son Thomas Stephen.

Predeceased by your own son, Trevor.

Survived by, Your Pop and Mama, Wylie Dean & Donna Colleen McAbee and your one sister, Dana Colleen (Johnny). You two nieces, DeRae Victoria Colleen and Taylor ReNae and you only nephew Devin Mercado.

Predeceased by your paternal Grandparents Wylie & Mozell McAbee, maternal Grandparents Joe & Lilly Gibbs and you best friend and cousin Richie Gibbs.

Officiating for you will the Rev. Leon Brokaw who dedicated you unto the Lord when you were born Pastors Leon & Ruth Ann Brokaw pastor Heritage Church of Visalia and formerly our home church Full Gospel Tabernacle of Turlock. Also, Pastor Sam Emory of Apostolic Tabernacle of Merced and Pastor Elias Cordova of Community Praise Tabernacle of Riverbank.

You were and are truly loved by so many friends, it's almost unbelievable. Not really, because this is who you were on this earth, non-judgmental and a friend to all. Son, you were baptized into Christ, mama and pop and your sister Dana look forward to seeing you at the resurrection. Roman 6: 3, 4 - St. John 5: 28-29 Love Pop.

Visitation will be held from 2pm ~ 5pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Allen Mortuary.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 also at Allen Mortuary.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 1, 2020

