Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock , CA 95380
(209)-632-1018
Funeral service
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock , CA

Guadalupe Montanez

Dec. 16, 1954 - May 3, 2019

Guadalupe Montanez went to sleep for one last time on May 3, 2019 at his cherished home in Turlock, CA, surrounded by his children and beloved wife.

Guadalupe was born December 16 of 1954 in Santa Barbara, Michoacán, Mexico. He was raised in his birthplace and wasn't able to receive formal education due to his need to work to relieve family economic hardship. He came to America in his teens to work, and met his wife Anastacia Maciel Montanez, which he later married on February 13, 1979 in Livingston, CA. He spent most of his adult life in Turlock running his restaurant La Morenita #2, his biggest accomplishment, for nearly 40 years. He was the best son, husband, father, brother, friend and boss, which his surrounding family members and friends openly expressed as he helped by putting other's needs before his own. He spent his life making sure his family was well taken care of and succeeded far more than he set out to accomplish. With his kind heart, contagious laugh and unforgettable mustache, clients became friends and then became family within the walls of his beloved restaurant. People of all ages would go to Don Lupe for his guidance and advice which he gladly gave.

Guadalupe was a generous and hardworking man, and even though he didn't like to travel, he took his family all over the world just to see a smile spread across their faces. When asked what his favorite trip he had ever taken was, he said "wherever my family is". Aside from running the restaurant, he loved music, always enjoyed having a cup of coffee and Mexican bread with friends, and tending to his beautiful home garden full of red rosebushes. He always said, "the prettiest flower of them all is my wife, Ana".

Guadalupe set an exceptional example for his children and left a legacy which his family is honored to follow in the same footsteps. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses', he was involved in preaching the word of God and helping his community prosper by setting family and God's will before anything else. He remained loyal to his faith in Jehovah even in his darkest times until the very end and will remain in Jehovah's book of remembrance until he is resurrected here on earth to be reunited with his family and friends again (Isa 26:19 ). He touched more lives and helped more people than even he or his family will ever know. All his family and friends and along with the community suffer a great loss. Predeceased by his son Guadalupe Montanez Jr. Survived by Ana Montanez (wife), Javier Montanez (son), Anajanzy Montoya (daughter), Bethsaida Montanez (daughter), Alondra Montanez (daughter), Jordan Montanez (son), Javier Jr. Montanez-Itzia Montoya-Soleil Montoya-Adriel Montoya (grandchildren) and Ava Rose Montanez (great-grandchild).

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Burial) 1 p.m. (Eulogy) at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380.

