Guadalupe G. Trevino
March 2, 1917- December 22, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Guadalupe G. Trevino has passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home at the age of 102, on December 22, 2019. Guadalupe was a Brownsville, Texas native born on March 2, 1917, she later migrated and spent the rest of her long life happily along-side her family in Salida, California.
Guadalupe was known for her caring loving ways and her feisty yet hilarious personality. She was a very strong, determined woman with endless faith, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic church in Modesto. Guadalupe loved her family, enjoyed sewing, shopping, and never said no to going out on the town, which always included trying new restaurants.
Guadalupe spent her last few years being lovingly cared for by her daughters, grand-daughters and loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alberto L. Trevino, and son Alberto Trevino Jr.. Guadalupe is survived by her two daughters, Judith Ibarra, Maricela Taylor, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She will be forever missed and loved by her family.
A rosary will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, Modesto CA., with visitation from 4 to 8 pm. A mass will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J. Street, Modesto CA. 95354
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 3, 2020